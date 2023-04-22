ARF Hay Dat European Office prepares lawsuit

The European Office of Hay Dat of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF Dashnaktsutyun) periodically becomes the target of Azerbaijani propaganda, provocations and even threats, the office states.
According to the statement, as a result of another Azerbaijani provocation, on the 17th of March, 2023, the Belgian news magazine Le Vif/L'Express published an article based on blatant lies and fabrications by "journalist" Sebastian Bussua, with the aim of accusing the European Office of Hay Dat and its leader, Gaspar Karapetyan, of corruption and bribing European officials, in order to ostensibly secure resolutions in favor of Armenia.
“The European Office of ARF Dashnaktsutyun Hay Dat is preparing to file a lawsuit against Sebastian Bussua,” it says in the statement.