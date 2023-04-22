News
NATO delegation arrives in Azerbaijan
NATO delegation arrives in Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

NATO delegation has arrived in Azerbaijan.

According to the country's defense department, within the framework of the Individual Partnership and Cooperation Programme between Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and NATO for 2023, a consultative meeting on self-assessment exercises was held with the participation of military personnel of the Air Force (Air Force) and representatives of a mobile training group of the NATO Allied Air Command at the Ramstein Air Base.

The NATO delegation was briefed on administrative matters and the activities of the unit.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
