Azerbaijan seeks to conclude a peace agreement with Armenia, Assistant to the First Vice-President Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov assured in a statement.
The Azerbaijani official, whose government does not hide its hatred of Armenians and Armenia, suddenly became expresses concern over the fate of Armenia, saying that the country suffers most from the lack of a peace agreement, including due to closed borders with Azerbaijan and Turkey.
Although he seems to have forgotten to mention that it was Turkey that unilaterally closed the border with Armenia in the 1990s.
At the same time, according to Azerbaijani media, Amirbayov expressed doubts about the "mood" of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.