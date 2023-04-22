Blackout threat at major events in France

Cannes Film Festival, Monaco Grand Prix and Roland Garros tennis tournament may take place in the dark. This was stated by the French trade union General Confederation of Labour (CGT), BFMTV reports.
“Macron has promised 100 days to appease, we promise him 100 days of action and anger! The time is far from resignation,” the union said expressing dissatisfaction with the pension reform.
The attempts of the French authorities to raise the retirement age caused a large-scale wave of discontent throughout the country periodically developing into protests.