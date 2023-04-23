The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh: The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan released another provocative statement

The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan released another provocative statement saying that a military truck of the Azerbaijani army hit a mine today deliberately placed by the Armenian side in the Shushi region. This is said in a statement of the MFA of Artsakh.



“The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan released another provocative statement saying that a military truck of the Azerbaijani army hit a mine today deliberately placed by the Armenian side in the Shushi region. This statement is absolutely false and does not correspond to reality. It was preceded by another statement containing disinformation about munitions being allegedly transported from Armenia to Artsakh with the accompaniment of Russian peacekeepers.



The content sequence of the above statements clearly underlines the purpose of the disinformation campaign conducted by Azerbaijan, which is to prepare the ground for possible provocations against the Republic of Artsakh”, - the statement of the Artsakh Foreign Ministry notes.