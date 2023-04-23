Turkey represents Iranian interests in Albania

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Turkish colleague Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a telephone conversation on Saturday on bilateral relations between Tehran and Ankara, Mehr reports.
Abdollahian congratulated the Turkish government and people on the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
He also said that the Iranian Foreign Ministry agreed to open a section of Iranian interests in Albania through Turkey and thanked Ankara for its assistance in this regard.
His Turkish colleague, for his part, also congratulated the Iranian people on Eid al-Fitr and stressed the importance of further developing ties between the two countries.