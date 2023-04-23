Russian citizens evacuated in Khartoum

Almost all Russians in the conflict zone in the capital of Sudan, Khartoum, were taken to the Russian embassy. Only a woman with a child remains in a dangerous situation in the Nubian Metropolis building. About 140 people asked the embassy to evacuate them from the country, Russian newspaper Kommersant reports.
"The fact is that the hostilities started at the same time everywhere and quite actively, and such serious hostilities. We had people in about six or seven ‘hot spots,’ fortunately, we managed to get people out of there, except for the Russian woman with a child in the Nubian Metropolis building," Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told RIA Novosti.