AK Party office in Istanbul attacked

A group of unidentified men opened fire on the election office of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Istanbul's district Bahçelievler Kocasinan, Daily Sabah reports.
Although there were no casualties during the incident, a large number of police teams arrived at the scene. An investigation is underway.
"I would like to state that we will pursue the issue before the law. Our greatest consolation is that there were no casualties or injuries in the attack. We will not give these attacks an opportunity and we will continue to meet with our fellow citizens in an atmosphere of complete democracy," Istanbul Provincial Chairperson of the AK Party Osman Nuri Kabaktepe posted on a social media account.