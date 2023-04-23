Kosovo Serbs boycott local elections

Serbs living in northern Kosovo boycotted local elections on April 23 claiming that their demands for more autonomy were not met. This is another sign that last month's peace agreement between Kosovo and Serbia is not working, Reuters writes.
Serbian List, the main political party in Serb-dominated North Kosovo, called on the Serb community on Friday not to vote on Sunday elections.
"Except in some rare and very few cases, Serbs are boycotting the elections," an official from the central election commission preferring to stay anonymous told Reuters.
Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, after the 1998-99 Kosovo War, but Serbia did not recognize it. About 50,000 Serbs live in North Kosovo.