Kanaani: Iran's military program is solely defensive

The Spokesman of Iranian MFA Nasser Kanaani condemned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's “provocative comments” about Tehran's military activities, calling them an attempt to sell American weapons by fueling “failed project of Iranophobia” and “creating division among the regional countries,” Tasnim reports.
Kanaani strongly criticized Blinken for his comments about Washington planning to disrupt Iran's military activities and impose new sanctions on Tehran.
“Iran’s military program has solely defensive and deterrent aspects and is not against any country that would not consider aggression against Iran,” he emphasized.