Erdogan: Putin to take part in fuel delivering ceremony to Akkuyu

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Council of Legislators of the Russian Federation in St. Petersburg next week, Pavel Zarubin, the author of the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” program, said on his Telegram channel, Interfax reports.
“Of course, we will talk about the extremely acute international situation,” the report says.
In addition, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take part in a landmark event via video conferencing: the ceremony of delivering fuel to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.