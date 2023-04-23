News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 24
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Erdogan: Putin to take part in fuel delivering ceremony to Akkuyu
Erdogan: Putin to take part in fuel delivering ceremony to Akkuyu
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Council of Legislators of the Russian Federation in St. Petersburg next week, Pavel Zarubin, the author of the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” program, said on his Telegram channel, Interfax reports.

“Of course, we will talk about the extremely acute international situation,” the report says.

In addition, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take part in a landmark event via video conferencing: the ceremony of delivering fuel to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos