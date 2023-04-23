Edmon Marukyan: Peaceful Armenians of Artsakh taken hostage by Azerbaijan

Armenia's Ambassadors-at-Large Edmon Marukyan announced on Twitter that Azerbaijan's establishment of the illegal “Lachin Corridor” checkpoint means that 120,000 peaceful Armenians of Artsakh have been taken hostage by Azerbaijan.
“It's been about 2 years since we are alarming about Azerbaijan's intention of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh. Today Azerbaijan is installing an illegal checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, which is a gross violation of the Trilateral Statement of November 9. This means that 120,000 peaceful Armenians are trapped in Nagorno Karabakh and taken as hostages by Azerbaijan. This is happening under the silent observation of the international community. Moreover, this is the result of failure to respond to continuous gross human rights violations, as well as the tolerance of past atrocities committed by Azerbaijan,” Marukyan writes.