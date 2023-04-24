MFA: France condemns setting up of Azerbaijani checkpoint at Lachin corridor, demands to reopen corridor

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has issued a statement regarding Azerbaijan's installation of a checkpoint at the Lachin corridor. The statement reads as follows:

France deplores the establishment by Azerbaijan of a checkpoint at the entrance to the new road of the Lachin corridor, which contravenes the commitments made under the ceasefire agreements and is detrimental to the negotiation process.

France calls on Azerbaijan to comply with its international obligations, in particular to implement the interim measures indicated by the International Court of Justice in its order of February 22, which are binding.

It calls for the restoration of the free movement of goods, people, and goods along the Lachin corridor, in both directions, and a continuous supply of [natural] gas and electricity to the population [of Nagorno-Karabakh].