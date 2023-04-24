News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 24
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
US Congressman Adam Schiff to introduce bill recognizing Karabakh independence, sovereignty
US Congressman Adam Schiff to introduce bill recognizing Karabakh independence, sovereignty
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Armenian Issues Caucus, will introduce a legislation to the US Congress recognizing the independence and self-determination of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression..

He reported this to Asbarez News, which tweeted the respective video.

“Tomorrow morning I’ll be introducing legislation to recognize Artsakh, the independence, the sovereignty of Artsakh. This will put the United States on record, recognize the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh. I’m desperately concerned that Azerbaijan is planning another war on Artsakh, war on Armenia itself. And I think this will be a powerful message to the dictator in Baku that on a bipartisan basis Congress is going to stand up to the rights to the people of Artsakh,” Schiff said in particular, on Sunday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Peskov on setting up Azerbaijani checkpoint at Lachin corridor: Situation not easy, requires extra effort
The press secretary of the Russian president…
 Russia calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to immediately return to existing agreements
The Russian foreign ministry released a statement…
 Karekin II: Azerbaijan's goal is to de-Armenianize, take over Karabakh
The Catholicos of All Armenians commented on the fact that Azerbaijan has placed a checkpoint on the road to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 Karabakh MFA: Any proposal to discuss Azerbaijan’s illegal demands is tantamount to condoning its genocidal policy
The ministry released a statement on the establishment of an Azerbaijani checkpoint on the Lachin corridor…
 Kristina Kvien: No US sanctions against Azerbaijan at the moment
The new US ambassador to Armenia told reporters…
 MFA: France condemns setting up of Azerbaijani checkpoint at Lachin corridor, demands to reopen corridor
The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs issued a statement…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos