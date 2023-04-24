US Congressman Adam Schiff to introduce bill recognizing Karabakh independence, sovereignty

Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Armenian Issues Caucus, will introduce a legislation to the US Congress recognizing the independence and self-determination of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression..

He reported this to Asbarez News, which tweeted the respective video.

“Tomorrow morning I’ll be introducing legislation to recognize Artsakh, the independence, the sovereignty of Artsakh. This will put the United States on record, recognize the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh. I’m desperately concerned that Azerbaijan is planning another war on Artsakh, war on Armenia itself. And I think this will be a powerful message to the dictator in Baku that on a bipartisan basis Congress is going to stand up to the rights to the people of Artsakh,” Schiff said in particular, on Sunday.