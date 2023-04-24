Armenia army General Staff chief: We are doing positional improvement work at Tegh village

You have no business at all regarding the going back, coming forward of the Azerbaijanis. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Edward Asryan, stated this on Monday speaking with reporters at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, addressing the question of whether the Azerbaijani troops left the territory of Tegh village of Syunik Province, or to what extent they left, and how much territory Armenia has lost.

When reporters noted that Azerbaijani servicemen had entered Armenia’s villages, Asryan responded: "They didn't enter any villages."

To the reminder that they reached the villages of Sisian city, he responded: "You don't understand anything about military affairs. In military affairs there are situations when the adversary's unit can also appear in our territory, our unit can appear in their territory. In this case, there is a scheme, concept of corresponding actions according to which we act."

As for the fact that the Azerbaijanis were not detected and caught by the units of the Armenian Armed Forces, but by Armenian civilians, Asryan said: "The questions you are asking already are not in the right direction. How can he enter? How are you now following me and blocking my way? I'm not comparing with Azerbaijanis, I'm comparing with a person who can walk everywhere."

To the question of how many kilometers did the Azerbaijanis advance in the area of Tegh village, the head of the chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces responded: "Kilometer, hectare, don't ask such questions to the military. The military has a base, region, position. We are standing on our respective territory in Tegh and are carrying out positional improvement work. As for the other questions as to how much we took, how much we brought, follow the official news feed. Azerbaijanis are stationed in front of the positions of our units, borders."