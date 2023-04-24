Armenia ex-President Sarkissian: We must be able to move forward without retreating from our identity, history

Fourth President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a message on the occasion of the Armenian Genocide memorial day. The message runs as follows:
Today, we solemnly commemorate the memory of victims of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Turkey in 1915.
The pain of the immense human and territorial losses suffered by the Armenian people over one hundred years ago still resonate in our hearts, reminding us that the right of the Armenian people to live peacefully and safely, and develop in their native land was brutally violated: first in the Ottoman Empire, and now in Artsakh.
I honor the memory of our holy martyrs who fell victim to the Genocide.
As a people and state, we must be able to move forward and be part of the developments taking place in the world without retreating from our identity, history, and just demands.