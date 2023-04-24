News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 24
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Catholicos visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Catholicos visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Monday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, accompanied by a group of clergy from the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Genocide. 

They paid tribute to the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide and placed flowers at the Eternal Flame.

At the beginning, Karekin II recited the Lord's prayer, after which a requiem service was offered for the victims of this tragedy.

To note, however, it is for the umpteenth time that Karekin II and the Armenian clergy come to the Armenian Genocide Memorial on this occasion separately from the political leadership of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Levon Aronian: Message of remembering and demanding must be directed towards ourselves
or me personally, it’s a day of reflection, when i think about what i have accomplished as a representative of our nation...
 Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Istanbul
Hasan Cemal, who is nominated as an MP candidate by the Green Left Party, delivered an address…
 Russia ambassador, embassy military attaché lay flowers at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
Sergey Kopyrkin and Igor Shcherbakov…
 Greece president: We honor Armenian Genocide victims’ memory
Sakellaropoulou stated in connection with the 108th anniversary of this tragedy…
 Armenian Genocide victims honored at PACE chamber courtyard (PHOTOS)
Genocides have no justification, no oblivion...
 Artsakh MFA: Armenian people are again facing threat of new Genocide
The ministry issued a statement on the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos