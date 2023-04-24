Catholicos visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Monday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, accompanied by a group of clergy from the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Genocide.
They paid tribute to the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide and placed flowers at the Eternal Flame.
At the beginning, Karekin II recited the Lord's prayer, after which a requiem service was offered for the victims of this tragedy.
To note, however, it is for the umpteenth time that Karekin II and the Armenian clergy come to the Armenian Genocide Memorial on this occasion separately from the political leadership of Armenia.