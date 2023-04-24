Karekin II: Azerbaijan's goal is to de-Armenianize, take over Karabakh

Yesterday, we learned about that criminal, reprehensible act, about that violence that is being perpetrated by the authorities of Azerbaijan against our children of Artsakh. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II stated this on Monday speaking with reporters at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, referring to the fact that Azerbaijan has placed a checkpoint on the road to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"The goal is very definite and clear: to de-Armenianize Artsakh and take over Artsakh. We condemn such an inhuman act that is regularly carried out against the children of our people living in Artsakh. From this sacred shrine, I address my words to our faithful children of Artsakh. Dear people of Artsakh, stay strong with faith, strong spirit and in your will, with the courage characteristic of you, with God's support and assistance, we will be able to face this test as well. We believe that with the joint efforts of our nation and the support of the international community, we will ensure your free, safe, secure, independent life," said the Catholicos of All Armenians.