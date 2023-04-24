France senator: We should help Armenia arm itself

The head of the France-Armenia friendship group of the French Senate, Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, records the violation of Armenia's territorial integrity by Azerbaijan.

The French senator noted that what the EU is doing with its monitoring mission in Armenia is good, but added that there is a need to do more; in particular, Devinaz called to help Armenia arm itself; he said this in an interview with reporters in Armenia.

He is visiting Armenia to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The video of the aforesaid interview was posted by Armenie_info.TV, Armenpress reports.

"Azerbaijan has violated the territorial integrity of Armenia. Our position is expressed by my colleagues in the Senate. What the EU is doing with its monitoring mission is good, but we must enable Armenia to ensure the security of its borders; that is, we must help it to arm itself," said the French senator.