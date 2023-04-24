Bruno Retailleau on Armenian Genocide victims: They are our victims also

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia received a French delegation headed by Bruno Retailleau, the chairman of the "Republicans" Faction, which is the majority in the French Senate, the founder and chairman of the Senate group on Nagorno-Karabakh, and the Chairman of the Liaison Group for Reflection and Solidarity with Christians and Minorities in the Middle East, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the Senate delegation to Armenia and highly commended France's support to our country in this difficult period. The head of the Armenian government specially thanked the French Senate for adopting important resolutions regarding Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. "This time you are here on the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, an important and symbolic day for us. As I mentioned in my message today, this is the most opportune moment to reflect on the past, present and future," said the Prime Minister.
Bruno Retailleau, in turn, noted: "Today, on April 24, we stand by the Armenian people and together with you pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims. They are our victims also because it is about the tragedy of all humanity." Mr. Retailleau once again expressed France's support and solidarity to Armenia in solving existing problems and overcoming challenges.
The interlocutors touched upon the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the installation of an illegal checkpoint by Azerbaijan in the Lachin Corridor in gross violation of the November 9, 2020 declaration, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
In the context of ensuring security and stability in the region, the effective activity of the EU observation mission in Armenia was highlighted.