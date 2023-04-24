Peskov on setting up Azerbaijani checkpoint at Lachin corridor: Situation not easy, requires extra effort

The Kremlin has announced the need to make additional efforts in connection with the establishment of an Azerbaijani checkpoint at the Lachin corridor, Interfax reports.

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, responded to reporters' request to comment on the situation, and said: "Russia continues its mediation efforts, and mainly to implement all the provisions of the tripartite documents signed earlier. Russia will continue to work in this regard with Yerevan and Baku."

"We continue contacts. The situation is really not easy, it requires additional efforts, and most importantly, it requires the mentioned countries to understand that there is no alternative to the implementation of the mentioned agreements," added Peskov.

Azerbaijan on Sunday announced the installation of a checkpoint on the Lachin-Stepanakert motorway.