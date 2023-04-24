Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Istanbul

A mourning event dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide was held Sunday in Istanbul, Turkey.

A event dedicated to the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was organized by the Green Left Party, according to Bianet.

During the ceremony, Hasan Cemal, who is nominated as an MP candidate by this party, delivered an address. Cemal that he had learned about the Armenian Genocide from the late Hrant Dink—chief editor of Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul who was assassinated in Istanbul on January 19, 2007 —, and the book he published in 2017 is called Armenian Genocide.