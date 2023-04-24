News
Yeghishe Kirakosyan: Armenia will apply to International Court of Justice regarding Lachin checkpoint issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In the coming days, Armenia will apply to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the fact that Azerbaijan has set up a checkpoint on the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Armenia's representative for international legal matters, stated this in an interview with Sputnik Armenia.

"Setting up a checkpoint, I believe, is already a very blatant inconsistency. If until this moment, the lack of influence on the actions of so called [Azerbaijani] eco-activists was being manipulated, which, of course, was not taken seriously anywhere, now it violates the [aforesaid] court's decision with much more specific actions," Kirakosyan said.

It is about the interim decision of the ICJ regarding the unblocking of the Lachin corridor, which Azerbaijan has not implemented for two months now.

On February 22, the ICJ applied an emergency measure to Azerbaijan, obligating it to unblock the aforesaid corridor.

Two months later, however, not only is this decision not implemented, but on Sunday, Azerbaijan set up a checkpoint on the Lachin road, taking it completely under its control.
