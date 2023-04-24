Representation at ECtHR: Armenia will apply to International Court of Justice regarding Lachin checkpoint matter

In the coming days, Armenia will apply to the International Court of Justice regarding the setting up of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan on the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from Hasmik Samvelyan, the press secretary of Armenia's representation at the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR).
Azerbaijan has officially announced the setting up of a checkpoint on the Lachin (Berdzor)-Stepanakert motorway.
The Azerbaijani side has closed the Hakari bridge on the Artsakh-Armenia border, thus once again grossly violating the provisions of the 2020 trilateral statement by Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, and continuously disseminating disinformation about the transfer of weapons from Armenia to Artsakh.