Monday
April 24
Italy MP: International organizations’ access to Karabakh for humanitarian aid should be facilitated
Italy MP: International organizations’ access to Karabakh for humanitarian aid should be facilitated
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Access of international organizations to Nagorno-Karabakh for humanitarian aid should be facilitated. This was announced by Giulio Centemero, chairman of the Italy-Armenia friendship group of the Italian Parliament. The statement was posted on the Facebook page of the Armenian embassy in Italy.

The statement notes that the Armenian Genocide that took place in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 was recognized by the Italian Parliament.

Centemero noted with regret, however, that even today the Armenian people are still in a humanitarian crisis due to the closure of the Lachine corridor as a result of the protests of self-proclaimed environmentalists.

"In this regard, the International Court of Justice expressed its opinion on February 22, ordering that Azerbaijan, in accordance with its obligations under the agreement, use all means at its disposal to guarantee the movement of people, vehicles and goods along the Lachin corridor in both directions without obstacles. [But] to this day, nothing has been done," said the Italian MP.

He expressed hope, however, that the peace talks will resume, ensuring the rights and security of this "long-suffering population in a final and permanent way."

"The access of international organizations to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh for the necessary humanitarian aid should be facilitated," concluded the head of the Italy-Armenia friendship group of the Italian Parliament.
