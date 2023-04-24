Azerbaijan's decision to set up checkpoints in the Lachin corridor contradicts EU’s call to reduce tensions

Azerbaijan's decision to establish a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor contradicts the European Union's call to reduce tensions in the region. Has stated EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrel at a press conference on Monday following a meeting of the EU Council.
"We discussed Azerbaijan's unilateral decision to establish a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, which goes against our call to reduce tensions," he said. Borrell stressed that the EU is ready to help Armenia and Azerbaijan in resolving the situation in the region. He reminded that the EU had deployed a mission to Armenia for this purpose.