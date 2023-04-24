Canada FM issues message on Armenian Genocide 108th anniversary

Melanie Joly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, issued a message on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
In the video message, she stated that she joins the Armenian community of Canada and Armenians around the world in commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide and pay tribute to those who continue to feel pain after that tragedy.
The shared duty is to respect the victims and their families, preserving the historical truth, said Joly.
Canada is steadfast in its fight against any form of denial and revisionism, and is also steadfast in its determination to bring to justice all those responsible for this war crime, noted the Canadian foreign minister.