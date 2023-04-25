News
Kamala Harris on Armenian Genocide: Let us never forget, let us rededicate ourselves to speaking out against hate
Kamala Harris on Armenian Genocide: Let us never forget, let us rededicate ourselves to speaking out against hate
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

US Vice President Kamala Harris has commemorated the victims of the Armenian Genocide on its 108th anniversary.

“Today, we honor the 1.5 million lives lost during the Armenian genocide. As we reflect on that painful moment in history, let us renew the pledge to never forget, and let us rededicate ourselves to speaking out against hate in all its forms,” the US Vice President wrote on Twitter. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
