News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Loucas Fourlas visits border regions of Armenia’s Syunik province
Loucas Fourlas visits border regions of Armenia’s Syunik province
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Loucas Fourlas, Cypriot Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and chairman of the latter’s friendship group with Armenia, is in the country, from Monday to Wednesday, with the staff of his office, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Fourlas on Monday traveled to the border regions of Syunik Province, conducted monitoring in the areas adjacent to the beginning of the Lachin (Berdzor) corridor, where the Azerbaijani side is illegally installing a checkpoint on the bridge over the Hakari River.

Also, the MEP got acquainted with the details of the clash that took place in the vicinity of Tegh village as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, as well as the fact that the Azerbaijani forces are in the sovereign territory of Armenia.

In addition, Fourlas met with the mayor of Goris at the city hall.

1 (1).jpg (81 KB)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Adam Schiff: There should be sanctions on Azerbaijan
The language of equivalence encourages Baku, the US congressman said…
 France FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, to discuss situation in Lachin corridor
Catherine Colonna will be in the region, from Wednesday to Friday…
 France senator: We should help Armenia arm itself
Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, head of the France-Armenia friendship group of the French Senate, is visiting Armenia to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide…
 Sotk gold mine of Armenia inactive for 10th day due to periodic Azerbaijani shooting
The GeoProMining Gold company informed…
 Armenia army General Staff chief: We are doing positional improvement work at Tegh village
“You have no business at all regarding the going back, coming forward of the Azerbaijanis,” Edward Asryan told reporters...
 RA Ombudsperson receives CoE delegation
Human Rights Defender of RA received the delegation of Head of Transversal Challenges a…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos