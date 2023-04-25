Loucas Fourlas visits border regions of Armenia’s Syunik province

Loucas Fourlas, Cypriot Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and chairman of the latter’s friendship group with Armenia, is in the country, from Monday to Wednesday, with the staff of his office, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Fourlas on Monday traveled to the border regions of Syunik Province, conducted monitoring in the areas adjacent to the beginning of the Lachin (Berdzor) corridor, where the Azerbaijani side is illegally installing a checkpoint on the bridge over the Hakari River.

Also, the MEP got acquainted with the details of the clash that took place in the vicinity of Tegh village as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, as well as the fact that the Azerbaijani forces are in the sovereign territory of Armenia.

In addition, Fourlas met with the mayor of Goris at the city hall.