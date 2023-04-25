Germany Bundestag human rights committee head: New Azerbaijani checkpoint contradicts international law

Renata Alt, Chairwoman of the Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid of the German Bundestag, has condemned the setting up of a new checkpoint by Azerbaijan in the Lachin corridor.
"Azerbaijan's new checkpoint on the Hakari bridge in Nagorno-Karabakh contradicts international law and makes it difficult for the uninhibited movement of people and supplies to the region. Azerbaijan should respect human rights and immediately implement the requirements of the ICJ [(International Court of Justice)]," Alt tweeted.
Since April 23, Azerbaijan has closed the Hakari bridge on the Armenia-Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) alternative road, and then officially announced the installation of a checkpoint there.