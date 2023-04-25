News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Germany Bundestag human rights committee head: New Azerbaijani checkpoint contradicts international law
Germany Bundestag human rights committee head: New Azerbaijani checkpoint contradicts international law
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Renata Alt, Chairwoman of the Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid of the German Bundestag, has condemned the setting up of a new checkpoint by Azerbaijan in the Lachin corridor.

"Azerbaijan's new checkpoint on the Hakari bridge in Nagorno-Karabakh contradicts international law and makes it difficult for the uninhibited movement of people and supplies to the region. Azerbaijan should respect human rights and immediately implement the requirements of the ICJ [(International Court of Justice)]," Alt tweeted.

Since April 23, Azerbaijan has closed the Hakari bridge on the Armenia-Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) alternative road, and then officially announced the installation of a checkpoint there.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Schiff: International observers should have been sent to Karabakh, Lachin corridor years ago
“The Russians are fully occupied in their own naked war of aggression against Ukraine,” the US congressman said…
 Adam Schiff: There should be sanctions on Azerbaijan
The language of equivalence encourages Baku, the US congressman said…
 Adam Schiff: I've never been more concerned, frankly, that there may be another major outbreak of war
“And the international community and the United States need to speak out with much greater force,” the US congressman said regarding the situation over Karabakh…
 Adam Schiff submits to US Congress draft resolution recognizing Karabakh independence
"We should also be working to support a war crimes investigation,” the congressman told NEWS.am…
 France FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, to discuss situation in Lachin corridor
Catherine Colonna will be in the region, from Wednesday to Friday…
 Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan takes blatantly brazen step that directly contradicts tripartite statement
By installing a checkpoint on the Hakari bridge on the Armenia-Artsakh alternative road…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos