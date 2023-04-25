News
Schiff: International observers should have been sent to Karabakh, Lachin corridor years ago
Schiff: International observers should have been sent to Karabakh, Lachin corridor years ago
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Sending an international monitoring mission to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the Lachin corridor would certainly help. Democratic Party Congressman Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Armenian Issues Caucus, stated this in an interview with NEWS.am on Monday.

“And indeed, this is another thing that should have been done years ago. I was urging, along with others that we install ceasefire monitoring equipment along the border, along the line of contact, so that when there was aggression, when bullets started flying, we could tell where it started and who it started with.  Now, of course, Armenia and Artsakh supported that, but Azerbaijan opposed it. And of course they opposed it because they're the aggressor and they knew that monitors, either electronic monitors or personnel, would report and document that the aggression was being initiated by Baku. But we should have insisted on it and we should insist on it still. The Russians are fully occupied in their own naked war of aggression against Ukraine. They are not able to monitor the peace in Artsakh or Armenia.  They're not willing to enforce the peace, notwithstanding the flagrant violations of the agreement by Azerbaijan. And so the international community, I think, really needs to step up,” Schiff said.

And when asked whether he has any plans of visiting Armenia in the near future, the US congressman responded: “I've been to Armenia and to Artsakh in the past. I look forward to going back. I have a particular date in mind, but I think it's very important for members of Congress to visit, to show support, to understand the situation on the ground. So, I look forward to doing that again.”
