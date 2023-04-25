News
CoE Commissioner for Human Rights says she tried to visit Karabakh but could not
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During Monday’s plenary session of the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Council of Europe (CoE) Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, stated that she tried to visit Nagorno-Karabakh, but could not.

The problem is not that not only she cannot go to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh, the problem is that no one can go there.

Mijatovic said she had tried several times, she had tried a month ago, but the fact is that she cannot go there.

The CoE Commissioner for Human Rights noted that when she is asked why she are not there, she does not visit that area, she will answer that it is because of the CoE member countries that do not collaborate with the commissioner to make her entry possible.

Mijatovic noted that she tried to look at the Nagorno-Karabakh issue from the perspective of human rights.

She said she is ready to visit the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh right now, but she can't because the countries or the country must work to ensure it.

The CoE Commissioner for Human Rights said she can even go to war zones, but I cannot go to Nagorno-Karabakh, and therefore when she is asked why she is not there, it means that she can't, not that she doesn’t want to go there.

That question should be answered by the CoE member countries, said Mijatovic, responding to the question of Ruben Rubinyan, head of the Armenian delegation to the PACE, as to when the CoE officials were going to visit the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh.
