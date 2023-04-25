Pelosi: Last year our delegation had solemn honor to visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day honors the 1.5 million Armenians killed 108 years ago in a horrific genocide. Last year, our delegation had the solemn honor to visit the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial and pay respects to the men, women and children who were murdered. The former speaker of the US House of Representatives, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi wrote this on Facebook.
“In 2019, Congress recognized the atrocities committed by the Ottoman Empire as genocide. When he took office, President Biden kept his promise to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide. By affirming the history of this tragedy, we work to make sure such horror can never again happen.
“Our Congressional delegation's visit to Armenia last year reaffirmed that the Congress is committed to Armenia's stability, security and democracy. Today, and every day, America remains fully committed to this mission,” Pelosi added.