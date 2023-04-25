News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
USD
386.24
EUR
425.64
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.24
EUR
425.64
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Explanation made regarding Armenia v. Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan v. Armenia court cases
Explanation made regarding Armenia v. Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan v. Armenia court cases
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In the Armenia v. Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan v. Armenia court cases being examined at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Armenia submitted its full claim against Azerbaijan to the ICJ on January 23, simultaneously receiving Azerbaijan's full claim against Armenia. This was reported by Armenia's representative for international legal matters.

According to the rules of the ICJ, countries have the right to submit preliminary objections to the other side's full statement of claim within three months of receiving it. With preliminary objections, the countries raise arguments and justifications regarding the lack of jurisdiction of the ICJ and the inadmissibility of the claims.

After receiving the preliminary objections, the ICJ, in accordance with its rules, suspends the examination of the merits of the case until it makes a decision on the preliminary objections.

On April 21, Armenia submitted its preliminary objections to Azerbaijan's claim within the specified period. These preliminary objections refer to most of the claims in Azerbaijan's lawsuit. Also, Armenia received the preliminary objections submitted by Azerbaijan regarding the lawsuit submitted by Armenia.

The parties can submit their observations regarding the preliminary objections submitted by the other party within a period to be determined by the ICJ.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Adam Schiff: There should be sanctions on Azerbaijan
The language of equivalence encourages Baku, the US congressman said…
 Loucas Fourlas visits border regions of Armenia’s Syunik province
The Cypriot Member of the European Parliament and chairman of the latter’s friendship group with Armenia is in the country, from Monday to Wednesday…
 France FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, to discuss situation in Lachin corridor
Catherine Colonna will be in the region, from Wednesday to Friday…
 France senator: We should help Armenia arm itself
Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, head of the France-Armenia friendship group of the French Senate, is visiting Armenia to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide…
 Sotk gold mine of Armenia inactive for 10th day due to periodic Azerbaijani shooting
The GeoProMining Gold company informed…
 Armenia army General Staff chief: We are doing positional improvement work at Tegh village
“You have no business at all regarding the going back, coming forward of the Azerbaijanis,” Edward Asryan told reporters...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos