Explanation made regarding Armenia v. Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan v. Armenia court cases

In the Armenia v. Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan v. Armenia court cases being examined at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Armenia submitted its full claim against Azerbaijan to the ICJ on January 23, simultaneously receiving Azerbaijan's full claim against Armenia. This was reported by Armenia's representative for international legal matters.
According to the rules of the ICJ, countries have the right to submit preliminary objections to the other side's full statement of claim within three months of receiving it. With preliminary objections, the countries raise arguments and justifications regarding the lack of jurisdiction of the ICJ and the inadmissibility of the claims.
After receiving the preliminary objections, the ICJ, in accordance with its rules, suspends the examination of the merits of the case until it makes a decision on the preliminary objections.
On April 21, Armenia submitted its preliminary objections to Azerbaijan's claim within the specified period. These preliminary objections refer to most of the claims in Azerbaijan's lawsuit. Also, Armenia received the preliminary objections submitted by Azerbaijan regarding the lawsuit submitted by Armenia.
The parties can submit their observations regarding the preliminary objections submitted by the other party within a period to be determined by the ICJ.