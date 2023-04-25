News
Bob Menendez: It's time to halt security assistance to Baku
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

This Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, we honor the memory of the 1.5 million Armenians who were systematically murdered by the Ottoman Empire. Bob Menendez, chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote this on Twitter. 

“Immensely proud to have led Senate recognition & that the US President joined us in affirming the facts of this ultimate evil,” he added.  

“As we stand with the Armenian community worldwide, we turn our attention to Nagorno-Karabakh. I condemn Azerbaijan's Lachin Corridor checkpoint, which threatens to exacerbate Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians' acute humanitarian crisis. It's time to halt security assistance to Baku,” Menendez noted as well. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
