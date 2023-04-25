News
Karabakh MP: Negotiations to reopen Hakari bridge are in progress with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The negotiations to reopen the Hakari bridge are in progress; the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Andrey Volkov, is also participating in them. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) MP Aram Harutyunyan said this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am on Tuesday, adding that these talks are still going on without results.

"I believe there will be tangible results today or tomorrow. There is no need to make guesses. But judging by the statements of the Russian side, the situation will be resolved," the Artsakh lawmaker stated.

Since April 23, Azerbaijan has closed the Hakari bridge on the Armenia-Artsakh alternative road, and then officially announced the installation of a checkpoint there.
