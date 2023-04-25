Biden to run in 2024 US presidential race

US President Joe Biden will run for a second term. He announced this in a video posted by the White House.
"I'm running for reelection," he said.
The announcement was made exactly four years after Biden’s announcement of running in the 2020 presidential race.
Vice President Kamala Harris has also announced plans to run for reelection.
The American media did not know exactly about the plans of the incumbent president's team. Some of his advisers and close friends had said that the politician could announce the start of his election campaign in June or even in the fall.
Recent opinion polls generally show that most Democrats are ready to support Biden, whereas most Republicans are ready to support Biden’s predecessor and main political opponent Donald Trump if both are nominated by the major parties. But most of the Americans surveyed do not want to see either the current head of state or Trump in the White House again.
The next US presidential elections are scheduled for November 2024. In November 2022, Trump had already announced the start of his campaign for the country's highest public office. Biden, for his part, so far has only hinted that he hopes to be reelected. If he succeeds in being reelected, the current head of the White House will be 82 years old at the beginning of his second presidential term.