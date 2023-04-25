Armenia economic activity index up 12.2% in first quarter

Armenia's economic activity index increased by 12.2 percent in January-March 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to the Statistics Committee.

The amount of industrial output in the country increased by 3.6 percent in January-March of this year compared to the same period last year, and that of gross agricultural output increased by 1.4 percent in the first three months of this year.

There was an increase in construction as well. It increased by 15.6 percent in the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Trade increased by 21 percent, and the service sector—by 22.9 percent.

Armenia’s foreign trade increased two times in the first three months of 2023.

In addition, exports increased by 2.3 times, and imports—by 89.1 percent compared to the first three months of last year,.

And one Armenian dram’s overall exchange rate against the US dollar was 392.59 drams in January-March.