Azerbaijanis put ‘You are entering the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan’ road sign near Hakari bridge
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan has installed a road sign that reads: "Attention! You are entering the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan!" at their Lachin corridor checkpoint near the Hakari bridge of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

It was reported earlier that the negotiations on reopening the Hakari bridge continue with the participation of the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, Andrey Volkov.

The Russians are holding respective separate talks with both the Azerbaijani and Artsakh sides, Artur Harutyunyan, the head of the ruling faction of the Artsakh parliament, had informed.

But according to him, these negotiations, which are in progress for the third day, have not yielded results yet.

The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Russia had called the recent actions of Azerbaijan at the Lachin corridor "unilateral and not agreed upon." As stated in the respective Russian MOD information bulletin, "As a result of unilateral and not-agreed-upon actions on April 23, 2023, the Azerbaijani side has blocked traffic through the Lachin corridor in the area of the observation post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent No. 1."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
