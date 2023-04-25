News
Marukyan: US, France, Russia, EU ready to guarantee implementation of peace treaty to be signed with Azerbaijan?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Violating the trilateral agreement signed on November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan has set up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia and Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party, tweeted this on Tuesday. 

“The co-chair countries of OSCE Minsk Group, USA, France, Russia, as well as the EU's Josep Borrell have expressed their concerns in this regard. It is interesting that all these 3 countries and the EU are urging the parties to come to agreements and sign a Peace Treaty. An important question arises here, if Azerbaijan continuously violates the statement signed on November 9, 2020, then, what are Armenia's guarantees that it will not violate the signed Peace Treaty also? Are the same members of the international community: USA, France, Russia, EU ready to guarantee the implementation of the Peace Treaty to be concluded with Azerbaijan?” Marukyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
