Biden and Harris have started raising campaign donations

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday the start of a campaign donation drive. This is according to the U.S. leader's campaign website.
Site visitors are invited to contribute $10, $25, $75, $150, or $250. In addition, a special tab can be selected, and any contribution amount can be specified. The site also offers a variety of symbolic merchandise. For example, Democrat supporters can purchase a T-shirt with the names Biden and Harris for $32.
According to the research organization OpenSecrets, in the previous election, Biden managed to collect more than $1 billion in donations, while Republican Donald Trump collected then $774 million.
Biden officially announced earlier Tuesday that he will run for another term as president of the United States in 2024. If re-elected, Biden would begin his second term at age 82.
The U.S. presidential election is scheduled for November 2024. Former U.S. leader Trump announced last November that he was running for the nation's highest office.