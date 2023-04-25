State minister: Humanitarian goods’, fuel imports to Karabakh completely disrupted

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan on Tuesday convened a consultation on humanitarian issues arising from the recent installation of a checkpoint on the Artsakh-Armenia border—at the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and the latter’s ongoing blockade, Artsakh government informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Minister of State emphasized that due to the created situation, the import of humanitarian goods and fuel to Artsakh has already been completely disrupted, which has caused additional difficulties and limitations in meeting the needs of the Artsakh population.

"Additional restrictions by Azerbaijan have led to the impossibility of importing even the smallest amount of vital goods. As a result, we were not able to deliver even the amount provided by the coupons within the period specified in them, due to which we will postpone the validity period of the coupons so that our population can make use of this opportunity," the Artsakh state minister said.

Reflecting on the cargo transportation being carried out by the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh Minister of State informed that this transportation had also been suspended for the third day, adding that additional clarifications regarding the principles of the urgent transfer of Artsakh residents through the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers should be made, after which it will be announced once there is news in that regard.

Also, Nersisyan drew the attention of those in attendance to the consultations to the acute humanitarian problems that have arisen for the population of four communities of Shushi region, as they are now surrounded on both sides, in the sections of the Azerbaijani checkpoint installed near Shushi and the Hakari bridge.

"These days, we all have to do our work with greater readiness and vigilance, in a round-the-clock and operational mode. And when there is certain clear information, it is absolutely necessary to properly inform the society, as, naturally, in this situation our society is waiting for information and clarifications. On the other hand, it is important that citizens understand the situation and the uncertainties that have arisen because of which we are unable to provide sufficient information in order not to subject the ongoing processes to additional risk," said Nersisyan.

During the consultation, a wide range of matters aimed at increasing the effectiveness of social assistance programs in Artsakh were also discussed.