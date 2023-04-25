General Singh Rana: India and Iran are working to expand military cooperation

India and Iran have established a comprehensive partnership based on strong mutual trust, and work is underway to expand bilateral military cooperation in new areas in the future, Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana, director general of the Defense Intelligence Agency of India, said during a speech at a program organized to mark Iran's Army Day in India, the Indian news agency ANI reports.
"I am confident that our friendship will continue to grow and strengthen in the years to come," he added.
The Indian lieutenant general, who was the main guest at the event, recalled the long history of interaction between the two countries.
"Indian and Iranian culture and religious traditions have grown and evolved over the years. Iran and India have a comprehensive partnership based on strong mutual trust, and defense cooperation is an important part of this partnership," Singh Rana said.
He also stressed that in addition to military training courses, a number of Iranian naval delegations have visited various Indian naval training institutions in the past.
According to Iranian Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Gharai will also visit India to participate in the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization - ed.) defense ministers meeting scheduled for next week.