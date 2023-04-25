NATO Secretary General calls on Georgia to redouble reform efforts

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Georgia "one of the closest partners" of the alliance, reports Georgia Online.
At a joint briefing with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Stoltenberg stressed that "the allies fully support Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He added that Georgia "can count on NATO's continued political and practical support."
"I expect Georgia to redouble its efforts on domestic reforms and to uphold democratic standards," Stoltenberg said.
In turn, during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the talks in Brussels, Garibashvili said that Georgia is a reliable partner of NATO and is ready for further deepening of cooperation with the alliance, ТАСС reported.
"Georgia, as one of the most reliable and capable partners, has a pretty good track record in terms of contributing to the alliance's missions. We contribute to Euro-Atlantic security and peace. <...> We are ready to further deepen our political dialogue and practical cooperation with NATO in all dimensions," Garibashvili said.