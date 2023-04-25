Gegharkunik provincial governor: Information about closing of Armenia’s Sotk gold mine is not true

Closing the Sotk gold mine was not discussed during today's meeting with mine employees. Karen Sargsyan, the governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, said this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"We talked about safe operation; the main topic of our discussion was safe operation [of the mine]. The information about the closure of the mine is not true. This situation was created as a result of the [Azerbaijani] shootings. When the severity issue is resolved, the mine will be operated—although at the moment the mine is partially operated," he said.
Information was spread in the media that Gegharkunik governor Karen Sargsyan met with the employees of the Sotk gold mine Tuesday and informed them that the work of the mine will be suspended, the mine will no longer work.
Earlier, we reported that the Sotk gold mine has not been functioning for more than ten days due to repeated shootings by the Azerbaijani side.