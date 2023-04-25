Armenia ombudsperson draws US ambassador's attention to urgency of protecting rights of people living in Karabakh

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Anahit Manasyan, on Tuesday received US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Alyson Kvien.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ambassador Kvien congratulated Manasyan on assuming the mission of the Human Rights Defender and highly appreciated the role of the Human Rights Defender's Office in promoting and promoting human rights in Armenia.

The Defender presented the mandate of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia and the priorities of her activities to Ambassador Kvien, which include, inter alia, the combat against hate speech and discrimination, guaranteeing the right to freedom of peaceful assembly, the exclusion of the disproportionate use of force and ensuring access to justice for women.

In her remarks, Manasyan referred to the results of her working visit to Syunik Province on April 14, raised the violations of the rights to life and security, private property, physical and mental integrity of the residents, and children's education as a result of the Azerbaijani acts.

The Human Rights Defender drew the Ambassador’s attention to the urgency of protecting the rights of people living in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, and emphasized the need to take immediate steps to resolve human rights issues.

Also, Manasyan emphasized the work done by the institution in documenting the facts of war crimes and presenting them to organizations and players with an international human rights mandate.

The details of the Human Rights Defender's visit to the Azerbaijani servicemen detained in Armenia were also presented to the US ambassador.

At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their willingness to cooperate in human rights protection and expand the domains of cooperation.