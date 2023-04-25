Relocation of 28 patients from Artsakh canceled because of Azerbaijan’s deployment of checkpoint 

Under the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, due to the installation of an illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint on the border of Artsakh and Armenia, the transfer of 28 referred patients to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia has been canceled in recent days. Artsakh Ministry of Health reports.
During the 135 days of the blockade, the transportation of people with urgent health problems was possible only through the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross, during this period, a total of 337 patients were transported to the Republic of Armenia.
The hospitalization of an expectant mother in her final stage of pregnancy, whose child is to undergo emergency heart surgery immediately after delivery, which cannot be performed in Artsakh, also did not take place. Another case of transfer cancellation is related to a 9-year-old Artsakh minor suffering from acute leukemia.
The Ministry of Health continues official communication with the International Committee of the Red Cross to arrange for the immediate dispatch of referred patients to the Republic of Armenia.