Armenia PM has telephone conversation with European Council head

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Prime Minister's office.
Views were exchanged on the current military, political, and humanitarian situation in the region.
PM Pashinyan emphasized that the steps taken by the Azerbaijani side in the Lachin corridor are aimed at the consistent implementation of its policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh and the complete de-Armenianization of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Armenian premier stressed the importance of the proper response by the international community to the actions by Azerbaijan that undermine regional security and taking active steps towards the unconditional implementation of the judgment of the International Court of Justice.
Thoughts were exchanged also on the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process.
The parties underscored consistent efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region.