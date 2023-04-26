Armenia FM, Russia deputy FM discuss regional security issues

During the consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, regional security issues and the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations were discussed, the Russian foreign ministry informed.
"The parties noted the positive dynamics of Russian-Armenian allied cooperation. The progressive development of dialogue at the highest and higher levels, as well as the deepening of profile departments, parliamentary cooperation, interregional contacts, and cultural ties were emphasized. Record dynamics of trade and economic relations were noted. There is satisfaction with the degree of coordination of the activities of Russia and Armenia in international organizations," the respective statement reads.
Also, the current situation in the region was thoroughly discussed, mainly in connection with the complication of the situation in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), in the context of serious concern.
"It was considered necessary to intensify efforts in all directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization [of relations], in accordance with the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11, November 26, 2021, and October 31, 2022," the statement added.