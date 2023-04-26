News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 26
USD
386.24
EUR
425.64
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.24
EUR
425.64
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Armenia FM, Russia deputy FM discuss regional security issues
Armenia FM, Russia deputy FM discuss regional security issues
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

During the consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, regional security issues and the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations were discussed, the Russian foreign ministry informed.

"The parties noted the positive dynamics of Russian-Armenian allied cooperation. The progressive development of dialogue at the highest and higher levels, as well as the deepening of profile departments, parliamentary cooperation, interregional contacts, and cultural ties were emphasized. Record dynamics of trade and economic relations were noted. There is satisfaction with the degree of coordination of the activities of Russia and Armenia in international organizations," the respective statement reads.

Also, the current situation in the region was thoroughly discussed, mainly in connection with the complication of the situation in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), in the context of serious concern.

"It was considered necessary to intensify efforts in all directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization [of relations], in accordance with the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11, November 26, 2021, and October 31, 2022," the statement added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Explanation made regarding Armenia v. Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan v. Armenia court cases
The parties can submit their observations regarding the preliminary objections submitted by the other party within a period to be determined by the International Court of Justice…
 Adam Schiff: There should be sanctions on Azerbaijan
The language of equivalence encourages Baku, the US congressman said…
 Loucas Fourlas visits border regions of Armenia’s Syunik province
The Cypriot Member of the European Parliament and chairman of the latter’s friendship group with Armenia is in the country, from Monday to Wednesday…
 France FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, to discuss situation in Lachin corridor
Catherine Colonna will be in the region, from Wednesday to Friday…
 France senator: We should help Armenia arm itself
Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, head of the France-Armenia friendship group of the French Senate, is visiting Armenia to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide…
 Sotk gold mine of Armenia inactive for 10th day due to periodic Azerbaijani shooting
The GeoProMining Gold company informed…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos