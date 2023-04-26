News
Show news feed
Turkey defense minister calls Syria talks in Moscow ‘positive’
Turkey defense minister calls Syria talks in Moscow ‘positive’
Region:Russia, Turkey, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, has called the Moscow talks on Syria "useful and positive" and hopes that they will continue in the near future.

"Those meetings and consultations were useful and positive. An important contribution has been made. We have agreed with the parties that these efforts are necessary for the establishment of peace, stability, and tranquility in the region. We expressed hope that they [i.e., the talks] will continue in the near future," Akar said CNN Turk reported.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia had informed that Minister of Defense of Russia Sergey Shoigu on Tuesday discussed the urgent issues of bilateral cooperation and the various directions of global and regional security with the heads of the military departments of Iran, Syria, and Turkey who arrived in Moscow. The Ministry of National Defense of Turkey informed RIA Novosti that during the meeting, the specific steps for the normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria were discussed.
